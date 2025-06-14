Michigan Recruiting Board Reset: Defensive Line

Titan Davis (top left), Deuce Geralds (bottom left), Carter Meadows (top right), Jake Kreul (bottom right)

Defensive line recruitment for Michigan has seen a surge in recent weeks, with Lou Esposito and his staff securing commitments from highly promising prospects McHale Blade and Alister Vallejo. However, the Wolverines aren't finished bolstering this position. With official visit season now in full swing, Michigan is actively pursuing several other highly-rated defensive line recruits, and more commitments could be on the horizon.

Advertisement

Commits

Securing a commitment from McHale Blade earlier this week was a significant win for Lou Esposito and the University of Michigan (U-M) staff. The 6'5", 245-pound Illinois native had long been considered a Notre Dame lean, but a positive official visit last weekend helped the Wolverines seal the deal. Despite missing his junior season due to a season-ending injury, Blade's freshman and sophomore film showcases a versatile athlete with the potential to make an impact at the next level, both with his hands in the dirt as a defensive lineman and off the edge rushing the passer. This versatile profile aligns perfectly with what Esposito and the U-M staff are prioritizing on the recruiting trail. Chance of Commitment: Committed Competition: N/A

Tariq Boney's commitment to Michigan was somewhat overlooked at the time as he joined the class around the same time as 5-star QB Brady Smigiel; however, his film suggests a high-upside prospect for Lou Esposito. The St John's College prospect presents similar traits to those of recent 3rd-round NFL draft selection Josaiah Stewart, who starred for the Maize & Blue in the 2024-25 season. Despite his size, which concerns some fans, Boney's aggressive nature and high-level game IQ suggest that he will eventually become an impact-maker for the Wolverines. Chance of Commitment: Committed Competition: N/A

Lou Esposito continued his impressive recruiting run this week, beating out the Fighting Irish for the second time in a single week by securing a commitment from Alister Vallejo on Tuesday. Among all the recruits currently committed to Michigan, Vallejo stands out as particularly exciting. The Texas native's film has drawn comparisons to Mason Graham, lauded for his elite speed and overall athleticism. Despite being tagged as a defensive end, Vallejo projects as a long-term starter at defensive tackle for Michigan. A potential rise in his recruiting rankings could make Vallejo a prime flip target for high-major Power Five programs later in the cycle. Chance of Commitment: Committed Competition: N/A

Commit Watch

Earlier this month, Titan Davis narrowed his Top 4 schools—Michigan, Alabama, Penn State, and USC—down to a Top 2 of Michigan and Alabama, as reported by 247's Allen Trieu. While the Crimson Tide presents formidable competition in every recruitment, Sherrone Moore and the U-M staff will have the final opportunity to sway Davis when the Missouri native takes his final official visit to Ann Arbor during Victors Weekend (June 20th-22nd). The Wolverines have a strong chance of securing his commitment and hope to finalize it in the coming weeks, as Davis is expected to make his final decision in July. Chance of Commitment: High Competition: Alabama

Alongside 4-star RB Savion Hiter, Carter Meadows could be argued as Michigan's highest-priority Class of 2026 target. The 6'6", 215-pound edge rusher narrowed his list to four programs last month—Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina—before scheduling official visits to each campus. While Meadows has extensively discussed his interest in the Buckeyes and the Gamecocks, this recruitment was always likely to come down to the Wolverines and Nittany Lions. Lou Esposito and the Michigan staff view Meadows as an ideal fit for the program, given his prioritization of academics, as reflected by his enrollment at Gonzaga High School, which produced Evan Link and Kainoa Winston. Therefore, they will be hoping to secure a commitment during his official visit over Victors Weekend, similar to Titan Davis. Chance of Commitment: Moderate-High Competition: Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina

Julian Walker is an intriguing prospect who has flown somewhat under the radar, as Michigan has been pursuing higher-rated targets at his position; however, Walker is extremely high on the Wolverines. He met with Coach Esposito last month after an unofficial visit earlier in the spring and views the program as a place where he can be developed at the highest level. Walker is set to return to campus for an official visit over Victors Weekend, where the staff will hope to secure a commitment. Given his proximity, the 3-star edge rusher has naturally been heavily recruited by NC State, North Carolina, and South Carolina, all of whom will be looking to have a say in Walker's final decision. Chance of Commitment: Moderate Competition: North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina

Ben Boulware, a 6'5", 305lb defensive lineman, stands out as one of the few true nose tackles on Michigan's recruiting board. The Wolverines are in a strong position for the North Carolina native, as evidenced by his scheduled official visit this weekend—the only one he has planned. While South Carolina and USC previously held momentum in his recruitment, a successful visit this weekend could lead to a commitment for Lou Esposito and the Michigan staff. However, if his recruitment extends into late spring, the Gamecocks and Trojans might regain influence. Chance of Commitment: Moderate Competition: South Carolina, USC

In the Mix

Similar to Boulware, Deuce Geralds is a high-priority target for Lou Esposito and the Michigan staff, being one of the few true nose tackles on their 2026 board. Geralds previously visited in the spring and has since scheduled an official visit to Michigan for this coming Wednesday, June 18-19. However, competition for the Georgia native is fierce, especially from SEC programs. LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Ohio State are also hosting him for official visits, making his trip to Ann Arbor particularly crucial. Chance of Commitment: Low-Moderate Competition: LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon

Damari Simeon's recruitment has been difficult to read. While sources indicate his official visit to Ann Arbor at the end of May went well, Ohio State and Penn State have consistently been considered frontrunners for the New Jersey native. With Ohio State receiving his final official visit on June 20, they are poised to gain significant momentum this month. Any chance Lou Esposito and the Michigan staff have of securing a commitment from Simeon will likely depend on him delaying his decision until the fall or through a flip. Chance of Commitment: Low Competition: Ohio State, Penn State, Texas

Michigan has recently gained significant momentum with JJ Finch, an Indianapolis native. He visited Ann Arbor for the Spring Game and subsequently met with Lou Esposito last month. Notably, Finch recently swapped an LSU official visit for one with Michigan, from which returns were very positive, with Finch expressing intrigue in the program's strong tradition of producing NFL-level defensive linemen. However, the 6'3", 260-pounder is also set to visit Tennessee and Miami on official visits over the next two weekends, following a visit to Alabama at the end of May, indicating a competitive recruitment battle lies ahead. Chance of Commitment: Moderate Competition: Alabama, Miami, Tennessee

Elite Prospect to Keep an Eye On