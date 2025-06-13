German 7-footer Malick Kordel commits to Michigan

Michigan Basketball received more good news late on Thursday night when 7-foot-1 center Malick Kordel committed to Dusty May and the Wolverines. Kordel, a 21-year-old prospect from Fraport, Germany, seemingly silently enrolled at the University of Michigan (according to the University of Michigan directory), apparently forgoing an official commitment announcement.

Kordel officially visited Ann Arbor in February, and he was in attendance for Michigan's home matchup against rival Michigan State at Crisler Center on Feb. 21. He ultimately chose the Wolverines over Butler, Iowa, Villanova and Xavier.

In 2024-25 for the Frankfurt Juniors, Kordel averaged 11.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per contest. In a 22-game season, Kordel shot a remarkable 71.7 percent from the field.

Kordel now joins Trey McKenney (four-star), Winters Grady (four-star) and Patrick Liburd (unranked) as the newest member of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class. Because Kordel is an international prospect, he has not received a rating from Rivals.