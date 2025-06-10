Published Jun 10, 2025
Michigan lands commitment from Texas DL Alister Vallejo
Brock Heilig
Michigan football landed its ninth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday evening, when three-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo committed to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Vallejo, a native of Liberty Hill, Texas, becomes Michigan's second commitment in two days, joining four-star EDGE rusher McHale Blade, who committed on Monday.

At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Vallejo features solid size on the defensive line for the Wolverines. He joins Blade (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) and EDGE Tariq Boney (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) as the current defensive linemen in Michigan's 2026 recruiting class.

Vallejo chose Michigan over Notre Dame and Kansas. The standout lineman officially visited Kansas on Thursday, June 5. He was scheduled to visit Michigan on June 13 and Notre Dame on June 20, but the three-star lineman made his pledge to Lou Esposito, Sherrone Moore and Michigan prior to his planned visits to Ann Arbor and South Bend.

Vallejo becomes the ninth pledge for Michigan in this recruiting cycle, joining:

EDGE McHale Blade

TE Mason Bonner

TE Matt Ludwig

QB Brady Smigiel

EDGE Tariq Boney

OL Bear McWhorter

WR Jaylen Pile

DB Brody Jennings

