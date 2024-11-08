2025 WR Jamar Browder flips to Michigan

2025 WR Jamar Browder has flipped from NC State to Michigan.
Browder's interest in Michigan has been high since he received his offer at the end of December. He made his official visit for the Oregon game and made the move to flip to Michigan.
At 6'4" 205lbs, Browder gives Michigan the size it hasn't had at wide receiver in a long time. He is not a burner, but a crisp route runner that wins 50/50 balls on the regular.
The Wolverines currently have Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington in the class, but is also working to flip LSU commit Derek Meadows.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram