2025 WR Jamar Browder flips to Michigan

Browder's interest in Michigan has been high since he received his offer at the end of December. He made his official visit for the Oregon game and made the move to flip to Michigan.

At 6'4" 205lbs, Browder gives Michigan the size it hasn't had at wide receiver in a long time. He is not a burner, but a crisp route runner that wins 50/50 balls on the regular.

The Wolverines currently have Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington in the class, but is also working to flip LSU commit Derek Meadows.