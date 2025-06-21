2026 RB Jonathan Brown commits to Michigan

Michigan added a new piece to its 2026 recruiting class with the early Sunday morning commitment of Jonathan Brown , a rising running back prospect from St. Francis De Sales in Columbus, Ohio.

Recruiting can sometimes be a long process, and sometimes it can move quickly, like Brown with Michigan.

Brown announced his decision just after midnight, capping off a rapid recruitment following a standout performance at Michigan’s on-campus camp earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back earned MVP honors at the event and turned heads with his athletic testing, including a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical, 10-foot broad jump, and 4.1-second shuttle. The strong camp showing helped solidify Michigan’s interest and ultimately led to his commitment.

Michigan coaches also had an opportunity to see him at the Sound Mind Sound Body Showcase earlier this summer.

While Brown holds a modest offer list that includes Rutgers and military academies, Air Force and Army, his stock has been climbing.

Brown rushed for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior last season, earning all-conference and all-state honorable mention honors while also playing baseball.

Brown is also a high school teammate of RJ Day, son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.