The Wolverines enter their week one game against the East Carolina University Pirates as heavy favorites. Michigan is bringing back nearly every important offensive piece, while ECU is plugging holes and filling gaps on their offensive end. Following last year's 8-5 season the Pirates lost several key contributors on offense. Their leading passer in QB Holton Ahlers, rusher in RB Keaton Mitchell, and receivers Isaiah Winsted and C.J. Johnson are all gone. Five of their top six receivers were also lost. Someone has to step up offensively as production will inevitably be filled, so take a look at who has the best chance to do so.

HC Mike Houston (ECU) (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Mason Garcia

At 6'5" 249 lbs., Garcia is big and strong but moves surprisingly well as a runner. His deep ball is his best trait, which means that Michigan will need to be on watch with lingering injury questions at the safety position. Technically in his fourth season with the program, Garcia is listed as a Sophomore on the depth chart. With a covid year and a redshirt season under his belt, he has three years (including this season) of eligibility remaining. Garcia saw very limited action in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as he played in a cumulative 12 games. A lot of unknowns remain about the former four-star recruit from Myrtle Beach, SC as he has only attempted 32 passes. He completed 16 of those for 120 yds and 2 touchdowns with a 50% completion percentage.

RB Rahjai Harris

Doak Walker Award watch list player Rahjai Harris is returning the most production among the offensive skill position players for the Pirates. Harris is considered to be one of the team's leaders. In 25 games played he rushed for 1,441 yards on 359 carries for 13 touchdowns. At 5'11" and 211 lbs. Harris suffered a season-ending ACL tear after playing in only five games last season but would have been the number two back for East Carolina behind Honorable Mention All-American and two-time First-Team All-AAC Mitchell Keaton. Keaton ran for over a thousand yards in back-to-back seasons and set the Pirates' team record for consecutive 100 yard rushing games with seven. There should be a platoon of back seeing the field early this season for ECU, but Harris could show out in his first game back from injury. Returning Sophomore Marlon Gunn Jr. and Graduate Transfer Gerald Green should also see the field.

S Julius Wood

Defense could very well be the strength of this Pirates team, and it starts with Senior Safety Julius Wood. At 6'1" and 194 lbs., Wood is a great tackler who can stick his nose in the box and play the run or drop back in coverage. In 2022 Wood led the team in tackles (88), passes defended (6), and forced fumbles (3). He was also second on the team in interceptions with 2 while the team lead was 3. Wood is arguably the best defensive player if not best overall player on this ECU team.

Honorable Mentions: WRs Jaylen Johnson and Jsi Hatfield

Johnson (6'2", 194 lbs.) and Hatfield (5'11", 173 lbs.) are the only two returning wide receivers from last season with over 100 yards. After losing five of their top six pass catchers the Pirates now turn to two of their few veterans in the room. With seven total Freshman at the position someone needs to step up. Averaging Johnson is a sixth-year player who transferred to ECU in 2022 after four seasons in a reserve role at Georgia. He was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and had 340 yards for a 13 yards per catch average. Johnson also hauled in four touchdowns, good for third on the team. Hatfield on the other hand has produced far less than Johnson, but has shown explosive abilities. With his smaller frame Hatfield is expected to play more of a slot role, although, he lines up outside as well. With a 16 yards per catch average on 11 grabs for 178 yards, and a 97 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Hatfield has the electricity to break through in his third season.