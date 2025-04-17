Michigan hosting transfer RB with connections to staff and state

​UMass running back CJ Hester is set to visit the University of Michigan this weekend, signaling a potential addition to the Wolverines' backfield.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after a productive 2024 season with the Minutemen, where he amassed 529 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 119 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt.

Hester's connection to Michigan is underscored by his relationship with Steve Casula, the Wolverines' current tight ends coach. Casula previously served as UMass's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Hester's tenure there. Before his stint at UMass, Casula was an offensive analyst at Michigan from 2019 to 2021, working closely with the offensive staff.

Michigan's interest in Hester comes as the team seeks to bolster its running back depth following the departure of Benjamin Hall, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Hall, a redshirt sophomore, had 29 carries for 72 yards last season and was expected to compete for a more significant role in the upcoming season.

Hester began his collegiate career at Western Michigan, where he played in seven games as a freshman, recording 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His high school career at Wyoming High School in Ohio was notable, as he ran for over 6,000 yards, earning him a spot among the OHSAA's all-time rushing leaders and making him a finalist for Ohio's Mr. Football Award.

As Michigan continues its spring practices, Hester's visit could be a pivotal step in addressing the team's needs in the backfield. His familiarity with Casula's offensive schemes and his proven track record make him a compelling candidate to contribute to the Wolverines' offense in the upcoming season.​