Michigan football cruised to a 30-3 win over East Carolina in the team's opener on Saturday afternoon at the Big House.

With the self-imposed suspension of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, and head coach Jim Harbaugh missing the game for the same reason, it was up to quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to head the playcalling duties in Michigan's opener.

The first series certainly wasn't an ideal starting spot for Campbell and the Michigan offense, as a 67-yard punt after the Pirates were stopped on their opening drive backed the Wolverines all the way up to their own 2-yard line.

Michigan called three consecutive run plays and didn't gain a yard, but were put in a much better spot on its second possession after a Mike Sainristill interception gave the Wolverines the ball on their own 46.

That drive would end on a 14-yard touchdown pass on third down from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson to give the Wolverines the first score of the game.

From there, the Wolverines settled in on the offensive side of the ball and started to make some big plays, but had to be patient with the running game as ECU's defense was doing a nice job early in the game of slowing down Michigan's ground game.

The Pirates showed some somewhat heavy fronts throughout the game and looked like they were content in making McCarthy and the Michigan wideouts beat them down the field.

Michigan was able to finally find some success on the ground in its third possession of the game in the second quarter, when Blake Corum carried a ball for 37 yards off left tackle when the Wolverines were under center—which seemed to be where the Wolverines were having success in the rushing attack as opposed to from the shotgun, especially early on.



Corum would punch it in from two yards out a play later to make it 14-0, but it was Michigan's next drive of the game where it really started to expose ECU's weaknesses.

Coming into the game, it was known the Pirates' front seven was the most experienced part of their team, but in the back end, have experienced major turnover compared to last year's team.

With East Carolina being so caught up in crashing safeties' and corners down into the box to try to stop the Michigan rushing attack, Campbell and the U-M offense—especially on its fourth possession of the game—started to realize how they could slice the Pirates' defense open.

Campbell and the Wolverines decided to open things up in the passing game on this specific drive, with five of the seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive coming through the air.

The drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy to Wilson, but it was a drive that signaled the Wolverines were going to fully start attacking the Pirates' weaknesses and take what the defense was giving them.

At the end of the first half, Michigan also looked good in executing a drive with the clock winding down, with McCarthy looking comfortable in his decision making while being up against the clock.

That possession started with 48 seconds on the clock at Michigan's own 34-yard line and ended with a James Turner 50-yard field goal.

The big negative from the game on offense was the Wolverines' inability to punch the ball in the endzone inside ECU's 5-yard line late in the third quarter, which showed up as an area of concern at times last season.

But all in all, a lot of positive takeaways from Campbell as a playcaller and how Michigan's offense was able to make adjustments throughout.



