The Big Ten regular season is over and the conference will never be the same. That is not hyperbolic, simply a statement of fact. For those who oppose conference realignment and expansion, this is a brutal thought. For those who could not care less for the health of the sport and only concern themselves with the financials and or the television product, today is a good day. No longer will the Big Ten East and West exist. The Game will lose some of its "all or nothing" luster, as Michigan and Ohio State may regularly matchup in the Big Ten championship game. Instead, just one big jumbled mess of football standings and rankings will remain at this time each year going forward. For one last bittersweet time, let's take a look around the Big Ten at the action from week 13, rivalry week, before the jumbled mess ensues.

Winners, Losers, Final Scores, Winner's Top Performer Winners Losers Final Scores Winner's Top Performer #3 Michigan #2 Ohio State 30-24 RB Blake Corum (22car, 88yds, 2 TDs) #11 Penn State Michigan State 42-0 RB Kaytron Allen (15car, 137yds | 3rec, 17yds, 1 TD) #17 Iowa Nebraska 13-10 RB Leshon Williams (16car, 111yds) Maryland Rutgers 42-24 QB Taulia Tagovailoa (361yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Northwestern Illinois 45-43 WR Cam Johnson (7rec, 124yds, 1 TD) Wisconsin Minnesota 28-14 RB Braelon Allen (26car, 165yds, 2 TDs | 3rec, 27yds) Purdue Indiana 35-31 QB Hudson Card (21/34, 275yds, 3 TDs | 12car, 85yds, 1 TD)

Those Who Impressed

Interim HC Sherrone Moore (Michigan) With Jim Harbaugh serving the final term of his three-game suspension, Sherrone Moore stepped in as head coach for the Michigan Wolverines. Moore did a more than admirable job, getting his fourth win of the season as acting head coach, this time in what will be one of the biggest games of his coaching career. It was one of few, and possibly the last, meetings of The Game where both teams are 11-0 and undefeated playing for a chance at the ultimate prize. It seemed that every play call, fourth down, punt and field goal decision that Moore made was the correct one. In turn, No. 3 ranked Michigan got a 30-24 win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and advanced to the Big Ten Championship game after a gutsy performance against their arch rival.

QB Hudson Card (Purdue) It took 13 weeks, but Hudson Card finally showed his dual threat ability for Purdue. The Boilermakers' quarterback accounted for all four of the team's touchdowns in a 35-31 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, failing to turn the ball over once. Card had his highest rushing total of the season with 85 yards and a score on 12 carries, leading the team in yards on the ground and through the air. Passing, he put up 275 yards and three touchdowns with a 62% completion rate. Indiana's defense has been absolute Swiss Cheese at times this season, surely a reason for Tom Allen's firing, but that should not take anything away from the effectiveness of what Card showed on Saturday. He will now look to parlay his great performance into an offseason of growth and development for a Purdue offense that should return several key pieces in 2024.

RBs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton (Penn State) Rushing a combined 33 times for 255 yards, good for 7.3 yards per carry, Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton finally emerged as the dominant ground threats that many had expected them to be throughout the season. Allen also added three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown, while Singleton led the team in receiving with 2 catches for 68 yards. As both backs will likely return for next season, the Nittany Lions beat Michigan State 42-0 on the back of am impressive running game, taking some momentum into December as they look for a New Years Six bowl appearance.





Those Who Disappointed

HC Ryan Day (Ohio State) Three straight losses and 1-3 overall are the numbers that may forever taint Ryan Day's legacy with Ohio State. It will not be his NCAA all-time record winning percentage of 80%, that is unless he can figure out his Michigan problem. It was another rendition of The Game where Michigan's staff outcoached Day and the Buckeyes. This time the Wolverines were without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Day's play calling was questionable at times, but was compounded by two crucial interceptions by QB Kyle McCord. After starting the year 11-0 before the loss, with the toughness of his team in question yet again, Day will hope for a seemingly improbable College Football Playoff birth to bail out OSU's. If the Buckeyes somehow find their way in, a CFP win would likely help ease the pain of losing to the Wolverines and may restore some faith in Day within the fanbase.

Rutgers' Defense Rutgers' defense fell flat on its face to begin their matchup with Maryland as the Scarlet Knights gave up 21 points in the first quarter, falling behind early in what would results in a 42-24 loss. It was the only time this season that Rutgers gave up more than 14 points in one quarter. Greg Schiano's team started 6-2, but lost their four remaining games against what was one of the toughest slates in the nation. They faced Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland in that period, as well as Michigan earlier in the year to open conference play. Now Rutgers will head into bowl season as a sneaky-good team that could be poised for an upset if they bounce back from a brutal end of regular season loss.





Closing Remarks