Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Northwestern

Bowl eligibility is on the line for Michigan in what has become a must-win game against an unlikely foe in Northwestern. Below are predictions from the Maize & Blue Review staff as the Wolverines take on the Wildcats.

Josh Henschke

It's unfortunate that Senior Day has to play out the way it has this season, as a handful of Michigan players will be playing in their final game at Michigan Stadium beyond the senior class. This one might be a tough watch. Two inept offenses trying out-inept the other. In the end, someone has to win this game and I think Michigan grinds this one out on talent alone to become bowl-eligible with Ohio State looming. Michigan 21, Northwestern 13

Trevor McCue

Last chance for Michigan to play in the Big House this season, and the last time we will see a long list of players graduating or heading to the NFL. I hope the offense finally wakes up against this bad Northwestern team. The defense should have no issue shutting down the Wildcats rushing attack. This should be a blowout. A game where a bunch of young players see the field. I'll give it to them. Michigan 31 Northwestern 3

Dennis Fithian

Make the best of the situation and that starts with a win tomorrow. Don’t see a world in which UM drops its home finale to NW and then bounces back at OSU. It would be nice to see Donovan Edwards get the 31 yards needed to break the alltime Michigan RB receiving record held by Anthony Thomas. Also would be cool for Colston Loveland to get one grab at least to break Bennie Jopru’s single season TE catch record. Lobster tail, lamb chops, clam chowder and cornbread has always been a hit for the last tailgate of the season. Michigan 27, Northwestern 10

Brock Heilig

What a snoozefest this one will be. The only storyline that makes this game interesting is that the outcome will likely determine whether Michigan makes it to a bowl game. Players and coaches have spoken about the importance of earning bowl eligibility, and that motivation should be enough to push the Wolverines past the Wildcats in this one. It’s unfortunate that a handful of Michigan legends won’t get to play in a more meaningful game on senior day. Michigan wins and starts preparing for The Game. Michigan 23, Northwestern 13

Seth Berry