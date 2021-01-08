Michigan Wolverines basketball has started off year two under head coach Juwan Howard extremely hot, going 10-0 overall and 5-0 to open up Big Ten play. Several analysts around the Big Ten and the country are taking notice of just how good the Maize and Blue have been in the early going, dispatching of Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern and, most recently, Minnesota. Early on in the season, any around the nation were taking a wait-and-see approach when it came to judging what kind of team the Wolverines were. Michigan did not play a high-major opponent in the non-conference and opened league play up against some of the teams perceived as clubs that won't make the NCAA Tournament come march. RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways: Spectacular Night Proves Michigan Hoops Is For Real RELATED: Richard Pitino: Michigan Has ‘As Much Talent as Anyone in the Country’

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner is third on the team in scoring. (AP Images)

But the last two games have been against ranked opponents in Northwestern (19 at the time) and Minnesota (16). Michigan was a 7.5-point favorite over the Gophers Wednesday night, but won with ease, by 25, 82-57, and has now defeated Big Ten opponents by an average margin of 14 points per victory. The team ranks No. 6 in Kenpom's offensive efficiency and No. 18 in defensive efficiency, and is surging by the game.

Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel, a former Purdue star, had been lauding the Wolverines throughout the year but was hesitant to prop them up too much. He changed his tune a bit on the postgame show following the squad's dominant performance against Minnesota. "Maybe Michigan is just really, really good," host Dave Revsine said, setting up Hummel. "I think that’s the answer that we come to," said Hummel. "They absolutely demoralized Minnesota tonight, a great effort. They play so hard. When you watch this Michigan group compete, it’s honestly really impressive. So I’ve been really impressed with that.

