2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile breaks down his commitment to Michigan

2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile breaks down his commitment to Michigan

2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile has committed to Michigan.

 • Marshall Levenson
 • Trevor McCue
Takeaways: Dusty May previews basketball season, upcoming exhibition game

Takeaways: Dusty May previews basketball season, upcoming exhibition game

Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May previews the upcoming season and Sunday's exhibition game.

 • Brock Heilig
MBB: New FutureCast prediction 10/17

MBB: New FutureCast prediction 10/17

M&BR has placed a new FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan Basketball.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Dusty May said during his pre-Oakland press conference

Everything Dusty May said during his pre-Oakland press conference

Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said during his pre-Oakland exhibition press conference.

 • Josh Henschke

External content
Published Oct 18, 2024
Analyzing the opposition: Illinois preview
Seth Berry  •  Maize&BlueReview
Recruiting Reporter
