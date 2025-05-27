Yaxel Lendeborg withdraws from NBA Draft, will play at Michigan in 2025-26

Michigan basketball commit Yaxel Lendeborg announced on Tuesday, just one day before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, that he will remove his name from NBA Draft consideration and stay in college. Lendeborg transferred to Michigan from UAB earlier this offseason, and he will suit up for the maize and blue in 2025-26.

Lendeborg, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Pennsauken, New Jersey, played two seasons of JUCO basketball at Arizona Western College. After averaging a double-double in his second year with the Matadors, Lendeborg transferred to UAB.

In two seasons at Birmingham, Lendeborg stuffed the stat sheet and quickly turned into UAB's go-to scorer. During the 2023-24 season, Lendeborg averaged 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per contest. He also shot 51.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

Last year with the Blazers, Lendeborg upped his game yet again. The star forward played in 33.6 minutes per contest, averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. He shot 52.2 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from long distance.

Lendeborg committed to Michigan out of the Transfer Portal on April 5, but he made his NBA aspirations very clear from the get-go, signaling doubt in the minds of Wolverine fans. Now, though, Lendeborg has reaffirmed his commitment to Dusty May and Michigan.

The former UAB Blazer was the top-ranked prospect in the Transfer Portal this offseason, according to many different rankings. Lendeborg now joins Michigan's Transfer Portal class alongside Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois) and Aday Mara (UCLA).