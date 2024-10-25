Advertisement
in other news
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU, recruiting and more
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
• Dennis Fithian
Palatine (Ill.) coach breaks down Michigan commit Jaylen Williams' game
Palatine head coach Corey Olson speaks on Michigan 2025 commit Jaylen Williams and how he projects at the next level
• Seth Berry
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State.
• Josh Henschke
The 2024 Michigan-MSU game could define Smith and Moore era
The outcome of Saturday's Michigan vs Michigan State game could alter the trajectories of each program.
• Trevor McCue
Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference
Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.
• Josh Henschke
in other news
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU, recruiting and more
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
• Dennis Fithian
Palatine (Ill.) coach breaks down Michigan commit Jaylen Williams' game
Palatine head coach Corey Olson speaks on Michigan 2025 commit Jaylen Williams and how he projects at the next level
• Seth Berry
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Michigan State.
• Josh Henschke
Analyzing the opposition: Michigan State preview
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.