Andrew Gentry is on the cusp of a breakout season. The former top-100 recruit spent two years away from football for a service mission. Now entering his third year in Ann Arbor, Gentry is battling for a starting role on Michigan's offensive line.

In many ways, Gentry has spent the last two years getting back into the flow of football—everything from the daily routines to footwork and strength. In a media appearance Monday, Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome said it's great to see Gentry in a position to compete.

"It's been awesome to see him be able to compete," Newsome said. "And I think the other thing for him now going into this third year in the program is that taking that mission, he was out of football for two years. It's been awesome to see that he's kind of got his strength back, and I think he's able to compete at a high level."

Gentry was a top 10 tackle recruit in the 2020 class. Expectations have long been for Gentry to find his path to the field at tackle eventually, but in his first two seasons at Michigan, he has done whatever the staff has asked. That meant playing snaps at every position except center in 2023.

"He's done really, really well this spring. He's been a Swiss Army Knife for us in years past where he's backed up multiple spots."

With Gentry in football shape and positions up for grabs, Gentry has been competing for the right tackle spot so far in spring.

"It's been awesome to see that he's kind of got his strength back and I think he's able to compete at a high level. He's been playing well and we're excited to see how he and some of the other guys I mentioned before battle it out the rest of spring."

Myles Hinton, who started the season at right tackle in 2023, is getting work at left tackle.

Gentry is battling a former left tackle, Jeff Persi, who has also seen work at multiple positions.

"Andrew Gentry and Jeff Persi are both playing well and competing back and forth there. Happy to see some of the young tackles, too. Guys like Evan Link playing well at the tackle position. Blake Frazier has been impressive so far in his limited time on campus."

In 2022, Persi started a game at left tackle for an injured Ryan Hayes. He is entering his fifth year with Michigan, and at 6'8" and 320 lbs, he's another big body Michigan is considering for a starting job.

If Gentry can capture the potential that made him one of the top OL prospects in his class, now with three years of development at Michigan, he won't be just a starter for Michigan, but he could be one of the best linemen in the conference. One thing is certain: despite losing six starter-caliber linemen to the NFL draft this year, Michigan is again finding depth and competition along the offensive line, and Gentry is one of the next men up.