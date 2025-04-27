Path to Roster Spots for Michigan Football Undrafted Free Agents

John Randle. James Harrison. Antonio Gates. And so many more. Some of the best players in NFL history were undrafted free agents. While every player dreams of having their name called, sometimes getting to pick which team you sign with means you can prioritize the best fit and have a better chance to succeed than being a lottery ticket choice in the final rounds. Four Michigan Wolverines did not hear their names called Saturday but did sign free-agent contracts with NFL teams. They will have an opportunity with summer and fall camps to make the team or a practice squad. Here is where each player signed, and their path to making the 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Donovan Edwards, New York Jets

Years after rumors of their possible union at Michigan, Donovan Edwards and Braelon Allen are now on the same team. Allen was RB2 last year to the Jets leading rusher, Breece Hall. Edwards career is filled with big game moments and some of the memorable touchdowns in Michigan history. He is a Michigan legend, but in many ways his career feels incomplete. Edwards never flashed the consistency of a workhorse RB, and Michigan failed to utilize his threat in the passing game outside of a monster performance against Maryland in his freshman year. Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now the head coach, and Ben Johnson disciple Tanner Engstrand is the offensive coordinator. The Jets will run the ball in 2025, and they will pass it to their running backs. We never got to see the true depth of Edwards' receiving talents, but it could be the thing that gets him on the roster in New York. Edwards seems like a perfect third back to Hall and Allen and the Detroit familiarity shouldn't hurt either.



Makari Paige, New York Giants

Makari Paige was one of the more underrated pieces of Michigan's success on defense going back to 2021. After years of playing safety, Paige was moved to nickel later in the season as Zeke Berry was moved to corner to replace Will Johnson. It turned out to be an incredible decision as both players thrived in their new roles. Paige was able to play a "big nickel", a versatile defender that could take on tight ends in the slot, impact the run game, and still drop back like a safety. New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen uses a base 3-4 but with OLB/EDGEs similar to what Michigan utilizes in Brian Burns and first round pick Abdul Carter. This means they also use a lot of two high safety looks, something that would actually fit Paige's role in previous years. The Giants secondary lacks height, with every starter at 6'1" or shorter. The nickel, Dru Phillips is only 5'11". Paige's versatility to play high safety or a big nickel against bigger receivers and tight ends, should earn him a roster spot because no one currently on the team can fill that role.

Josh Priebe, Miami Dolphins

Get a chance to make an NFL roster after earning degrees from Northwestern and Michigan? Not too shabby. While it normally might be tough for a UDFA to make a roster on the offensive line, there is a path for Josh Priebe in South Beach. One of Miami's starting guards will likely by second round pick Jonah Savaiinaea out of Arizona. Former Iowa guard James Daniels will start at left guard after stints at Chicago and Pittsburgh. The only other competitor for guard is Jackson Carmen. After a disappointing run as the left tackle to protect Joe Burrow, he bounced around with the practice squad last season. Priebe played a lot of college football and is coming in motivated while Daniels and Carmen are former top draft picks who have underperformed. Priebe should have a shot at the roster as a depth piece, but potentially starting down the road is not out of the question.

William Wagner, Cincinnati Bengals