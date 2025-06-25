2026 Four-Star OL Marky Walbridge commits to Michigan

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman is rated as the No. 217 overall prospect and No. 12 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Walbridge took an official visit to Ann Arbor from June 20-22, and Michigan had long been viewed as a frontrunner in his recruitment.

Walbridge chose the Wolverines over offers from Penn State, Alabama, Wisconsin, and Boston College, among others.

He had previously visited Michigan unofficially in the spring and cited the coaching staff’s consistency and the overall culture of the program as major factors in his decision. Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome led the recruitment and built a strong relationship with Walbridge and his family throughout the process.

Though he’s listed as an interior lineman by most outlets, Walbridge has the length and athleticism to potentially play tackle at the next level. His versatility fits Michigan’s approach on the offensive line, where they often cross-train players at multiple positions.