Belleville HC Jermain Crowell Praises Michigan, Comments On Jim Harbaugh

And high school coaches in the Detroit-metro are taking notice as many praised Harbaugh and the Wolverines' following Harbaugh's speech on Thursday in Big Rapids.

From going out and hiring guys like ex-Wolverine and West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy to ace Detroit recruiter Steve Clinkscale to hosting ‘Detroit Day’ to local prospects, to head coach Jim Harbaugh speaking at this week’s Sound Mind Sound Body camp, the effort from U-M is certainly there.

Michigan has made it a point to mend any and all fences in its own backyard this offseason.

It’s no secret that Michigan and local powerhouse Belleville have had a bit of a rocky relationship over the last few years. Details of the situation vary based on who you ask, but the conflict as a whole is well-known throughout the city.

Belleville head coach Jermain Crowell, however, says he has ‘no problem’ with Michigan and made it clear that he does not have an agenda against the Wolverines.

“I keep getting this question, but I’m fine with Michigan,” Crowell said. “I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m not telling kids not to go to Michigan. As long as Michigan recruits them and does a good job, they have a chance of getting kids.”

Crowell went on to praise Michigan even further, pointing to the program’s blend of high-level athletics and academics.

“I love what they are doing,” Crowell said. “They have a great staff. It’s the University of Michigan. The logo says it all. They are one of the most dominant universities in the country. They are always in the Top 10 academically and athletically. They are great. I love the hires they made.”

The Michigan-Belleville quarrel may be more of Crowell-Harbaugh quarrel. As the old story goes, Harbaugh once criticized Crowell for the way he ran his practices. While this was never completely confirmed, Crowell hinted at it with a tweet in November after Michigan’s loss to Indiana.

Passive aggressive social media activity such as liking anti-Harbaugh tweets have only escalated rumors about their relationship. When asked about Harbaugh, Crowell gave a short but simple answer.

“Our relationship is as good as it’s ever been,” Crowell said. “That’s it.”

As mentioned, Michigan made some key hires this offseason. The first was Bellamy, who won a state championship at West Bloomfield and was one of the most beloved high school coaches in the state. The second was Clinkscale, who has had a ton of success recruiting Detroit and landed a commitment from Crowell’s star player, four-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell, at Kentucky this cycle before ultimately joining the U-M staff in Ann Arbor.

Bellamy and Clinkscale along with fellow assistants like Mike Hart and Sherrone Moore have led Michigan’s recruiting blitz in the Detroit-metro, especially over the last couple of weeks. Both Bellamy and Clinkscale have strong pre-existing relationships with Crowell, which should continue to repair any remaining damage at Belleville.

“I love those guys,” Crowell said. “Those are my guys. I wish them nothing but success. I’m happy for them. They are both genuine. They say what they mean and mean what they say. You can send kids to them, and you know they are going to have their best interest at heart. That’s all a high school coach wants. They’re like adopted sons of the city. We love them.”

Michigan has one former Belleville player on its roster in defensive back Andre Seldon and is looking to flip the aforementioned Caldwell from Kentucky this cycle. With more talent coming through the ranks like 2025 phenom quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Michigan-Belleville saga will continue to be in the headline.

But with the moves Michigan has made this offseason, Crowell's on-the-record comments and Harbaugh willing to extend a gentleman’s handshake, maybe the drama will eventually come to an end.