Published Jan 30, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M fights back
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

On Wednesday's show, we break down the latest with Michigan, its plan to fight back against the NCAA, and the allegations related to Connor Stalions and the advanced scouting scheme. Recruiting and alcohol sales at the Big House are also touched on.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:21

Recruiting 1:22-11:40

Alcohol sales at Michigan 11:41-21:15

U-M v NCAA 21:16-58:03

