Ben Hall hopes to emulate Blake Corum's work ethic, style of play

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan football has its 1-2 punch at running back in Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings — the 'thunder and lightning,' a term Wolverine players of the past have used to describe a dynamic pairing.

While Edwards has made a name for himself and appeared on the front cover of EA SPORTS' College Football 25 video game, Mullings has traversed between linebacker and running back at Michigan and has yet to make a significant impact in the backfield as a Wolveirne.

It's hard to imagine Michigan's rushing attack being nearly as successful as last season's — Blake Corum, arguably the best running back in program history, is off to the NFL — but the Wolverines might be set up for more of a committee approach as it relates to running back in 2024, especially considering the potential RB3 is looking to model his game after Corum, the all-time great.

Ben Hall, a second-year player from Acworth, Georgia, is currently in competition for Michigan's third running back spot behind Edwards and Mullings, and he met with the media on Thursday.

"Since I've been here, all I've ever tried to do was emulate the things [Corum] did here," Hall said.

Last season, Corum often praised Hall, and he even predicted that "[Hall] is gonna be a great running back for Michigan." Corum also added that Hall's attention to detail and his willingness to learn stood out.

"Obviously, he is a Michigan legend, so part of me wants to hope that he kind of saw a little bit of himself in me in terms of the work ethic and style of play," Hall said on Thursday.

"[Corum] is just so consistent in everything he does — shows up every day, such a great leader," Hall said. "I guess just trying anything I can do to emulate what he did would be a huge step in the right direction because he was such a huge part of this Michigan team last year."

Hall won't put up the numbers Corum did last season — at least not this year — but the 19-year-old is patiently waiting his turn and perfecting his craft in the role he's in. He says this year he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

"The role I've embodied is just doing whatever I can to help this team win," Hall said. "So that's what I've been working towards in camp — just going out there and grinding every day. It's been a great process."

---

