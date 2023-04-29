Michigan cornerback DJ Turner was the third Wolverine to have his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft and his draft stock saw a meteoric rise after an impressive showing during the NFL Combine.

Though it wasn't just his combine numbers that the Cincinnati Bengals were looking at as he was taken in the second round, it was also his entire body of work and the traits he possesses.

"Rare movement," Bengals area scout Andrew Johnson said. "Easy, real easy change of direction. Easy hips. Nothing looks strained at any point and extremely fluid. DJ's a good kid and he's got huge upside."

There were some that had concerns with Turner's weight heading into the draft, which might've held him out from becoming a first-round pick.

That's the opinion of the Bengals, though, who feel fortunate that he was available with the No. 60 overall selection.

"If he was 190, we never would have got him at No. 60," Johnson said. "His speed counters that. He's got everything you want nowadays in an NFL cornerback. You have to keep up with the Diggs of the world and all the fast receivers in the AFC."