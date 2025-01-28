Predicting where the top uncommitted RBs in the 2026 Rivals250 will sign

KJ Edwards

The page has been turned to almost exclusively focus on the 2026 class so this week Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney will take a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position and make a prediction on where they sign. We move to running backs. THIS SERIES: Commitment predictions for the top uncommitted QBs

Advertisement

Edwards’ recruitment might be too close to call as Texas A&M and Texas are battling it out for the East Texas standout who’s currently atop the running back rankings. Others are involved but even since early in the fall it’s been a battle between the Aggies and the Longhorns. An argument could be made either way. Texas could take two running backs in this class and his junior day visit to Austin went incredibly well this past weekend. What Edwards loved most was the chip on the shoulder of the coaching staff this past weekend as they talked about two-straight playoff losses. That’s a major draw, along with position coach Tashard Choice, who talked about developing Edwards and evolving his game for the next level. A&M is right there as well as Edwards loved his trip to College Station this season but his running style definitely fits that offense and there has been some chatter that the Aggies could have an advantage. But coming off that great visit to Texas, the Longhorns might have pulled ahead. It’s a very close call. Prediction: Texas

Savion Hiter

Hiter had a great relationship with Michigan position coach Tony Alford when he was at Ohio State and it’s only grown stronger since Alford moved over to the Wolverines as they’re clearly the team to beat in his recruitment right now. The four-star from Mineral (Va.) Louisa County not only has a great relationship with Alford, but he loves the academics in Ann Arbor and loves how the running game is a focal point of the offense. Playing with quarterback Bryce Underwood could be intriguing and his visit to Michigan this season definitely set the bar really high. Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee are definitely in the running but Michigan is at the top of the list. Prediction: Michigan

Ezavier Crowell

A weekend visit to Auburn where Crowell spent good amount of time with coach Hugh Freeze and position coach Derrick Nix could change things, especially since the coaches there talked about Auburn being RBU and how they want to keep local kids in-state. But Alabama has the edge in Crowell’s recruitment and it might be tough to overcome to land the Jackson, Ala., standout who recently reclassified to the 2026 class. Crowell, who had 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, was at the Iron Bowl this season – a two-touchdown win for the Crimson Tide – and he’s expected back in Tuscaloosa this weekend for junior day. That could be one of the final touches in his decision-making process. Prediction: Alabama

Davian Groce

Rated as an all-purpose back for now, Groce said at the Navy All-American Bowl that he’s only playing that position because his Frisco (Texas) Lone Star team needed it and he’s actually focused on playing receiver in college. Either way, Groce is a very useful weapon all over the field and it looks very clearly like Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the front-runners right now. Tennessee also intrigues him a lot, as does Penn State and a few others. If the Sooners’ offense can get rolling this season under Washington State transfer John Mateer, then they look to be the team to beat. If Oklahoma sputters or coach Brent Venables gets on an even hotter seat, then the Aggies could emerge as the top contender. Prediction: Oklahoma

Javian Osborne