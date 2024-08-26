PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

BET: Michigan vs Fresno State Odds & Lines

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan opens up the 2024 season with a home matchup against Fresno State. This is only the second time Michigan's home opener will be a night game. The Wolverines defeated Middle Tennessee State 40-21.

Michigan has lost only two-night games since its first in 2011. A 14-10 loss to Michigan State in the monsoon game and a blowout 49-11 loss to Wisconsin in 2020.

Fresno State is coming off a 9-4 season and is expected to compete in the Mountain West as the top challenger to Boise State. Head coach Jeff Tedford had to resign for a second time earlier this summer due to health reasons. Tim Skipper is serving as interim head coach.

BETTING STATS

MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -1600 / FRESNO STATE +900

SPREAD: MICHIGAN -21.5 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 45.5 (O/U- 110)

2023 RESULTS

ML: FSU 9-4 | Michigan 15-0

ATS: FSU 5-8 | Michigan 9-5-1

O/U: FSU 8-5 | Michigan 7-7-1

LAST 4

Michigan: 4-0 ML, 4-0 ATS, 2-2 O/U

Fresno State: 1-3 ML, 1-3 ATS, 2-2 O/U

MATCHUP HISTORY

FIRST GAME IN SERIES HISTORY

NOTES

Michigan undefeated at home since 2020, 22 straight games.

Fresno State 6-1 ATS in home openers since 2017.

---

