BET: Michigan vs Fresno State Odds & Lines
Michigan opens up the 2024 season with a home matchup against Fresno State. This is only the second time Michigan's home opener will be a night game. The Wolverines defeated Middle Tennessee State 40-21.
Michigan has lost only two-night games since its first in 2011. A 14-10 loss to Michigan State in the monsoon game and a blowout 49-11 loss to Wisconsin in 2020.
Fresno State is coming off a 9-4 season and is expected to compete in the Mountain West as the top challenger to Boise State. Head coach Jeff Tedford had to resign for a second time earlier this summer due to health reasons. Tim Skipper is serving as interim head coach.
BETTING STATS
MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -1600 / FRESNO STATE +900
SPREAD: MICHIGAN -21.5 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 45.5 (O/U- 110)
2023 RESULTS
ML: FSU 9-4 | Michigan 15-0
ATS: FSU 5-8 | Michigan 9-5-1
O/U: FSU 8-5 | Michigan 7-7-1
LAST 4
Michigan: 4-0 ML, 4-0 ATS, 2-2 O/U
Fresno State: 1-3 ML, 1-3 ATS, 2-2 O/U
MATCHUP HISTORY
FIRST GAME IN SERIES HISTORY
NOTES
Michigan undefeated at home since 2020, 22 straight games.
Fresno State 6-1 ATS in home openers since 2017.
---
