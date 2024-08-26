Michigan opens up the 2024 season with a home matchup against Fresno State. This is only the second time Michigan's home opener will be a night game. The Wolverines defeated Middle Tennessee State 40-21.

Michigan has lost only two-night games since its first in 2011. A 14-10 loss to Michigan State in the monsoon game and a blowout 49-11 loss to Wisconsin in 2020.

Fresno State is coming off a 9-4 season and is expected to compete in the Mountain West as the top challenger to Boise State. Head coach Jeff Tedford had to resign for a second time earlier this summer due to health reasons. Tim Skipper is serving as interim head coach.