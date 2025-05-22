Three-star tight end Mason Bonner commits to Michigan

Michigan football added to its 2026 recruiting class on Thursday with the addition of three-star tight end Mason Bonner. Bonner, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound tight end from Denver, Colorado, chose the Wolverines over Big Ten foes Minnesota and Nebraska, as well as Miami and Texas Tech.

The newest Michigan commit was scheduled to visit Ann Arbor in early June, but he made his pledge to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines before he made his visit to campus. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Steve Casula was the primary recruiter for Bonner.

Bonner, the 44th-ranked tight end in the country, now becomes the second tight end in the class of 2026, joining Matt Ludwig, a Montana native, who committed on May 20.

Below is Michigan's full 2026 recruiting class after Bonner made his pledge:

QB Brady Smigiel

TE Matt Ludwig

CB Brody Jennings

EDGE Tariq Boney

OL Bear McWhorter

WR Jaylen Pile