BET: Michigan vs Minnesota Odds & Lines

Michigan has had a roller coaster start to the season, but their win over USC has rejuvenated Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are now 3-1 and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan gets its fifth straight home game to start the year against Minnesota.

Michigan switched to Alex Orji against the Trojans, and he finished the game with only 32 passing yards. Will the offense look to find balance against the Gophers? Will the defense be strong enough to help Michigan cover? Here are the odds, lines and trends of this year's edition of the battle for the Little Brown Jug.