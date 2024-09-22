Advertisement

in other news

Live updates: Michigan vs. USC

Live updates: Michigan vs. USC

Live updates for the Michigan-USC game

 • Seth Berry
Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan taking on USC.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan taking on USC.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Availability report: Colston Loveland OUT for game vs. USC

Availability report: Colston Loveland OUT for game vs. USC

Who's in, who's out and who's questionable ahead of Michigan's Big Ten opener against USC?

 • Brock Heilig
COLUMN: Michigan has big opportunity to change the narrative against USC

COLUMN: Michigan has big opportunity to change the narrative against USC

Michigan has a major opportunity to right some wrongs with a win over USC on Saturday.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Live updates: Michigan vs. USC

Live updates: Michigan vs. USC

Live updates for the Michigan-USC game

 • Seth Berry
Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan taking on USC.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan taking on USC.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Published Sep 22, 2024
BET: Michigan vs Minnesota Odds & Lines
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

Michigan has had a roller coaster start to the season, but their win over USC has rejuvenated Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are now 3-1 and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan gets its fifth straight home game to start the year against Minnesota.

Michigan switched to Alex Orji against the Trojans, and he finished the game with only 32 passing yards. Will the offense look to find balance against the Gophers? Will the defense be strong enough to help Michigan cover? Here are the odds, lines and trends of this year's edition of the battle for the Little Brown Jug.

BETTING STATS

MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -520 / MINNESOTA +385

SPREAD: MICHIGAN -12.5 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 40.5 (O-105)

2024 RESULTS

ML: Minnesota 2-2 | Michigan 3-1

ATS: Minnesota 2-1-1 | Michigan 1-3

OVER: Minnesota 2-2 | Michigan 2-2

LAST 4 (SAME)

Michigan: 3-1 ML, 1-3 ATS, 2-2 O/U

Minnesota: 2-2 ML, 2-1-1 ATS, 2-2 O/U

MATCHUP HISTORY

The battle for the Little Brown Jug has been dominated by Michigan, 77-25-3.

NOTES

Michigan has won 9 of the last 10 matchups outright, and covered the spread in 8 of those games.

The over has hit in 8 straight matchups between Michigan and Minnesota.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Michigan
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 1
Overall Record
1 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Michigan
3 - 1
Michigan
Minnesota
2 - 2
Minnesota
Washington
3 - 1
Washington
Michigan
3 - 1
Michigan
-8.5
Finished
Michigan
27
Arrow
Michigan
USC
24
USC