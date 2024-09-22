BET: Michigan vs Minnesota Odds & Lines

in other news
Live Thread: Michigan vs. USC
Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan taking on USC.
Availability report: Colston Loveland OUT for game vs. USC
Who's in, who's out and who's questionable ahead of Michigan's Big Ten opener against USC?
COLUMN: Michigan has big opportunity to change the narrative against USC
Michigan has a major opportunity to right some wrongs with a win over USC on Saturday.
Michigan has had a roller coaster start to the season, but their win over USC has rejuvenated Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines are now 3-1 and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan gets its fifth straight home game to start the year against Minnesota.
Michigan switched to Alex Orji against the Trojans, and he finished the game with only 32 passing yards. Will the offense look to find balance against the Gophers? Will the defense be strong enough to help Michigan cover? Here are the odds, lines and trends of this year's edition of the battle for the Little Brown Jug.
BETTING STATS
MONEYLINE: MICHIGAN -520 / MINNESOTA +385
SPREAD: MICHIGAN -12.5 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 40.5 (O-105)
2024 RESULTS
ML: Minnesota 2-2 | Michigan 3-1
ATS: Minnesota 2-1-1 | Michigan 1-3
OVER: Minnesota 2-2 | Michigan 2-2
LAST 4 (SAME)
Michigan: 3-1 ML, 1-3 ATS, 2-2 O/U
Minnesota: 2-2 ML, 2-1-1 ATS, 2-2 O/U
MATCHUP HISTORY
The battle for the Little Brown Jug has been dominated by Michigan, 77-25-3.
NOTES
Michigan has won 9 of the last 10 matchups outright, and covered the spread in 8 of those games.
The over has hit in 8 straight matchups between Michigan and Minnesota.
---
