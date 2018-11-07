Ticker
Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Penn State 7

Ryan Tice
Senior running back Karan Higdon's 137 yards from scrimmage were only 49 yards less than what Penn State netted as a team.
Michigan's Revenge Tour rolled on Saturday, with the Wolverines caging the Nittany Lions. We go beyond the traditional box score with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Vs. Penn State

Hif5n1mwgtoxcxbsuylu
One throwaway is not accounted for above.
Passing Totals By Distance

20+ yards: 2-4, 70 yards, 1 TD

10-19 yards: 1-1, 7 yards, 1 TD

1-9 yards: 6-8, 61 yards

LOS-Behind: 2-3, 6 yards

Passing Totals By Direction

Left: 2-3, 17 yards

Middle: 5-9, 91 yards, 1 TD

Right: 4-4, 36 yards, 1 TD

Pass Game Observations

• During the week, head coach Jim Harbaugh called Penn State's defensive line one of the best they'll see this year. The Nittany Lions entered the contest averaging a Big Ten-best 8.1 tackles for loss per outing, which ranked eighth in the FBS, and 3.5 sacks per game, which ranked fourth nationally and first in the league.

