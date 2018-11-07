Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Penn State 7
Michigan's Revenge Tour rolled on Saturday, with the Wolverines caging the Nittany Lions. We go beyond the traditional box score with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Vs. Penn State
Passing Totals By Distance
20+ yards: 2-4, 70 yards, 1 TD
10-19 yards: 1-1, 7 yards, 1 TD
1-9 yards: 6-8, 61 yards
LOS-Behind: 2-3, 6 yards
Passing Totals By Direction
Left: 2-3, 17 yards
Middle: 5-9, 91 yards, 1 TD
Right: 4-4, 36 yards, 1 TD
Pass Game Observations
• During the week, head coach Jim Harbaugh called Penn State's defensive line one of the best they'll see this year. The Nittany Lions entered the contest averaging a Big Ten-best 8.1 tackles for loss per outing, which ranked eighth in the FBS, and 3.5 sacks per game, which ranked fourth nationally and first in the league.
