Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: True or false questions for the offense

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Looking at what is at stake for the Michigan basketball team tonight. Also, a few true or false questions surrounding the UM offense for this upcoming season. ESPN did a spring preview of the Big Ten and I'll comment on what they had to say about Michigan.True or False: Underwood needs to start from game one for UM to be a playoff team?True or False: UM fans higher expectations for Underwood than any other player in UM history?True or False: UM's ID next year will be running the football?True or False: UM has its game breaking #1 WR on its roster now?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:20

UM basketball 4:21-14:57

Basketball feedback 14:58-28:56

Donovan Edwards 28:57-33:41

True or False: UM offense 33:42-103:24

ESPN spring football preview for UM 1:03:25-1:08:45