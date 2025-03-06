Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: True or false questions for the offense

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Looking at what is at stake for the Michigan basketball team tonight. Also, a few true or false questions surrounding the UM offense for this upcoming season. ESPN did a spring preview of the Big Ten and I'll comment on what they had to say about Michigan.True or False: Underwood needs to start from game one for UM to be a playoff team?True or False: UM fans higher expectations for Underwood than any other player in UM history?True or False: UM's ID next year will be running the football?True or False: UM has its game breaking #1 WR on its roster now?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:20
UM basketball 4:21-14:57
Basketball feedback 14:58-28:56
Donovan Edwards 28:57-33:41
True or False: UM offense 33:42-103:24
ESPN spring football preview for UM 1:03:25-1:08:45
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky