football

Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 45, SMU 20

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine.com
@RyanTice
Editor
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson completed all nine of his passes between the numbers.
USA Today Sports Images

Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score from Michigan's 45-20 victory over SMU Saturday:

Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. SMU
Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS Left Middle Right

20+

0-0

2-2 for 69 yards, 1 TD

1-1 for 32 yards

10-19

1-2 for 12 yards, 1 INT

3-3 for 78 yards, 1 TD

1-2 for 7 yards, 1 TD

1-9

0-1

2-2 for 15 yards

0-0

LOS or behind

0-0

2-2 for 18 yards

2-3 for 6 yards
