Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 45, SMU 20
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score from Michigan's 45-20 victory over SMU Saturday:
Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. SMU
|Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS
|Left
|Middle
|Right
|
20+
|
0-0
|
2-2 for 69 yards, 1 TD
|
1-1 for 32 yards
|
10-19
|
1-2 for 12 yards, 1 INT
|
3-3 for 78 yards, 1 TD
|
1-2 for 7 yards, 1 TD
|
1-9
|
0-1
|
2-2 for 15 yards
|
0-0
|
LOS or behind
|
0-0
|
2-2 for 18 yards
|
2-3 for 6 yards
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news