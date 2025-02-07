Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Should U-M continue its five-star chase?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
We discuss what Sean Magee, Michigan's general manager on the football side, had to say on a recent U-M podcast. A look at some '26 football targets for U-M. Should U-M be targeting QBs and OT's considering that they have a bunch of good ones in this class? U-M basketball with a big game in Bloomington tomorrow afternoon.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:00
Sean Magee 2:01-18:22
Feedback 18:23-24:05'
26 targets 24:06-41:25
U-M basketball 41:26-49:22
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky