The Big Ten office issued public reprimands and an institutional fine to MSU for violations of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy involving the Michigan at Michigan State football game on Oct. 20, 2018. The Big Ten determined Michigan State violated the policy when its football team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with multiple members of Michigan’s team who were legitimately on the field during pregame warmups.

Michigan State's football team was reprimanded and the institution has been fined $10,000 as a result of the violation. Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio was also reprimanded for failing to take action to "mitigate a foreseeable conflict from occurring"

Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush was also reprimanded for his conduct. He tore divots into the spartan logo at midfield following the incident, one for which U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh wouldn't issue blame after Mark Dantonio called his initial response "B.S."

""It could have been a real unfortunate incident. As I said, it’s the opposite of B.S.," Harbaugh said Monday. "Coach [Dantonio] said this was B.S., but this was not B.S. That’s fact. I think it’s something the two athletic directors really need to get togeher rand talk about.

"I’ll go one step further and use Coach Dantonio’s words from a few years back: “It’s not a product of the team, but their program." Again, that’s using his words. That could have been an unfortunate deal. And I’m proud of our guys for keeping their cool and waiting until the game to …"

Unleash some fury, as it was. Michigan beat the Spartans by double digits in East Lansing for the first time since 1997, 21-7, and outgained MSU 395 yards to 94.

“I don’t blame Devin," he continued. "I like the way our guys handled it. That would be like going back and saying, ‘oh look at Devin Bush! Look at him out here, he’s out at midfield scraping up the logo!’ After what just took place, that’s straight out of the [Bad Boys early 1990s Detroit] Pistons playboook. Do something to them, say something to them, elbow them and then when somebody else does something back, then flop.

"That’s how I think about that. Again, it’s unsportsmanlike, it’s bush league, and that is putting it very mildly."

Harbaugh was reprimanded for his comments made both Saturday and Monday.

“We are fortunate the series of events that occurred prior to the Michigan-Michigan State game did not escalate into a much more serious matter,” Commissioner Jim Delany said. “While traditions hold great importance on our campuses, traditions do not supersede the values of good sportsmanship or the requirement for player safety. We expect more from our coaches, students and administrators and will continue to work with our institutions to prioritize good sportsmanship moving forward.”