On Tuesday, Michigan secured its sixth commitment for the 2026 recruiting class with the addition of 4-star tight end Matt Ludwig from Billings West High School in Montana. The 6'4", 235-pound prospect announced his decision after an in-home visit with Tight Ends coach Steve Casula, choosing the Wolverines over his other finalists, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas Tech. Ludwig shared his reasons for choosing Michigan and his excitement about joining the program.