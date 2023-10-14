Michigan fell behind early on Saturday against Indiana, but the Wolverines woke up in the second quarter with 21 unanswered points. Twelve of those points were scored by senior running back Blake Corum, who added two more rushing touchdowns to his career total.

Last week, Corum tied Mike Hart in career rushing touchdowns with 41, but with his two first-half touchdowns against Indiana, Corum passed both Hart and Denard Robinson on the all-time list.

Corum now sits alone in third place all-time, behind only Tyrone Wheatley (47) and Anthony Thomas (55).

The senior could use his COVID year of eligibility and return for a fifth season to shatter the record, but the odds of that happening are extremely unlikely.

With only five (or six if he plays in the bowl game) guaranteed games remaining, Corum is in solid position to finish second all-time for career rushing touchdowns in Michigan history.