Blake Corum has spent his offseason working to recover and rehab from a knee injury that cut his 2022 season short. Since his surgery, Corum has been working back slowly and was unable to participate in much of the spring practice workouts and activities. In his most recent episode of 'Road to Recovery' from The 33rd Team , Corum gave a positive update regarding his recovery.

"Recovery is going great," Corum said. "My knee is feeling stronger than ever. I am feeling stronger than ever. The other day, I started cutting for the first time. Getting my cuts back, I'm going to make a lot of people miss this year."

Corum has spent the last few weeks at home in Virginia working with trainers. With summer workouts beginning at the end of the week Blake Corum says he will be a full go and able to participate in all activities.

"Lifting, individual drills, conditioning."

It is obviously great news to hear Corum is able to fully participate this summer, only 6 months past his surgery. Corum also said he is not far away from being "full BC."

"In the next couple of weeks, I hope to be anywhere between 90 and 100%."

Corum was heading towards a Heisman caliber season when he suffered his knee injury at the end of the first half against Illinois. After a tough week of treatment, Corum attempted to play against Ohio State but after two runs was forced to exit the game and end his season. Corum still finished the season as an Unanimous All-American and despite the potential of becoming a top NFL Draft pick, Corum returned to Ann Arbor. Citing, "unfinished business".







