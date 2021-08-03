 Blue Chips: Insight On 2024 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DL Target Eddie Tuerk
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-03 21:17:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Insight On 2024 Michigan DL Target Eddie Tuerk

Chicago defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Chicago defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on 2024 Michigan defensive line target Eddie Tuerk in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting piece.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}