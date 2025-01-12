Michigan lands commitment from UMass WR Anthony Simpson

Michigan has landed its second wide receiver this transfer portal cycle with news that UMass receiver Anthony Simpson has committed to the program on Sunday.
ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news via social media.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Simpson departed the UMass program early in the 2024 season after only playing two games for the Minutemen, he left with an injury during week two, didn't play in week three and left the program shortly after.
Playing sparingly through a four-year career where he played for both Arizona and the Minutemen, his most successful season came in 2023 where he caught 57 passes for 792 and three touchdowns.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky