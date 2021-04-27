 Blue Chips: Parents Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Tyler Morris Reflect On Decision
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 20:36:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Parents Of Michigan Commit Tyler Morris Reflect On Decision

Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris is committed to Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has a Q&A with the parents of new Michigan wide receiver commit Tyler Morris tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

---

