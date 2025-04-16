Michigan forward Danny Wolf declares for NBA Draft

Michigan forward Danny Wolf announced on Wednesday morning that he will declare for the 2025 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility. The junior announced the news in an Instagram post.

"This past year has been the greatest of my life," Wolf wrote. "I've had the incredible honor of living out my lifelong dream—playing basketball at the University of Michigan and wearing the Maize and Blue. To all of my teammates, this past year has been nothing short of amazing, and the bonds we created will last forever."

"To coach May, Boynton, Drew, Akeem, Joyner, Church and the entire Michigan staff—thank you for trusting me. You believed in me, laid out a vision, and gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. You changed my life, and I'll never forget it."

Wolf transferred into Michigan from Yale, where he played two seasons. In his lone season with the Wolverines, he averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He played and started in all 37 of Michigan's games this season.

The 7-foot big man helped Michigan to a 27-10 overall record, a Big Ten Tournament championship and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.