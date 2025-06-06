Published Jun 6, 2025
Who's Got Next: Michigan Football Wide Receiver Recruiting & More
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Michigan Football is in the middle of official visit season, with busy weekend after busy weekend.

We'll touch on the news still trickling out of last weekend and visitors headed to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Aidan discusses returns or lack of thereof from weekend official visitors. The latest intel on WR recruiting with Brady Marchese, Zion Robinson, Kenyon Alston and Travis Johnson. Michigan Football official visitors this weekend including Felix Ojo.

Charles Woodson Jr., what does his coach have to say?

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky