Who's Got Next: Michigan Football Wide Receiver Recruiting & More

Michigan Football is in the middle of official visit season, with busy weekend after busy weekend.

We'll touch on the news still trickling out of last weekend and visitors headed to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Aidan discusses returns or lack of thereof from weekend official visitors. The latest intel on WR recruiting with Brady Marchese, Zion Robinson, Kenyon Alston and Travis Johnson. Michigan Football official visitors this weekend including Felix Ojo.

Charles Woodson Jr., what does his coach have to say?