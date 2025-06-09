Michigan Strengthens Bond with Brayden Rouse and his Family

Following a junior season that saw him post 105 tackles (including 14 tackles for loss), 3.5 sacks, and 5 pass breakups for Marietta High School, 4-star linebacker Brayden Rouse has seen his recruitment blow up, soaring to the No. 83 position in Rivals' national 2026 recruiting rankings. Over the weekend, Michigan hosted the coveted Rouse for an official visit, with Brian Jean-Mary, Wink Martindale, and the staff looking to beat out nationwide competition for a commitment from the 6'3, 205-pounder.