Braiden McGregor compares two different Michigan experiences
The first time Port Huron (Mich.) Northern 2020 linebacker Braiden McGregor visited Michigan this season it was for the Wolverine’s 49-3 drubbing of Western Michigan. This past weekend McGregor ret...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news