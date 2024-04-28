Michigan native Braiden McGregor will get his shot in the NFL. The former Wolverine signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets after not being selected in the draft. An injury at the Senior Bowl limited McGregor's participation and forced him to miss the NFL Draft Combine.

Hailing from Port Huron, Michigan, McGregor, a former four-star recruit, committed to Michigan on May 24, 2019 over Notre Dame and others.

McGregor was the 11th-ranked player in the state and the 17th-ranked strongside defensive end in the country.

As a freshman in 2020, McGregor did not see game action in any of Michigan's six contests.

In 2021, McGregor appeared in nine games along the defensive line to help the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. He registered five tackles as a sophomore.

The production increased in 2022, as McGregor appeared in all 14 games. He recorded 17 tackles, two passes defended and 2.5 sacks. His junior season was highlighted by his two pass breakups against Ohio State, one of which was almost caught and returned for a score.

Finally, in 2023, McGregor, joined by Jaylen Harrell, Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore, had his best season stat-wise of his career. He racked up 26 tackles, three passes defended and 4.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble as a senior, as he started in all 15 games.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, McGregor measured in at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds. He was a highly-touted recruit, but his college production did not necessarily match his hype coming out of high school.

"Braiden McGregor certainly looks the part of an NFL edge-rusher coming off the bus," NFL Scout Matt Holder wrote for Bleacher Report. "He has good size and room for growth on his frame that teams could be intrigued by."

"On the field, McGregor has a few solid traits that stand out, including his get-off and decent hand-swipe move as a pass-rusher. However, he lacks a wow factor that could be his calling card in the NFL."

"McGregor was a starter on a national championship-winning team and has a frame that NFL clubs might want to work with, so there's a chance he'll get drafted in the later rounds. But he likely won't be much more than a rotational or backup player during his NFL career."