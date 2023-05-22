Michigan already has one solid running back committed in the 2024 class four-star Jordan Marshall but it appears that the program would like to add to its running back class as the Wolverines are in on a number of talented backs across the country. Let's take a look at where the Wolverines could go to fill out the rest of the running back position for 2024.

Taylor Tatum

The Wolverines' pursuit of one of the best prospects in the state of Texas has been well-publicized as an early spring visit cemented the program as one of the top programs for Taylor Tatum. With Mike Hart continuing to build a strong rapport, Tatum is expected to visit the program during the month of June. USC, Georgia and Oklahoma are all expected to compete for the four-star. However, USC and Georgia are in on a number of different top-ranked backs as well. Oklahoma appears to be the only program keyed in on Tatum as of right now. Marshall's presence in the class won't deter Tatum from considering the Wolverines, as the program has been the most consistent name we've heard linked to Tatum so far in the process. According to the Rivals' FutureCast, the Wolverines currently have two predictions placed in favor of Tatum.

Darrion Dupree

The four-star back out of Chicago has set up an official visit to Ann Arbor for mid-June as he is one of a handful of names the Wolverines are considering for the spot. While it's no slam dunk that Dupree would even pick the Wolverines, things will get interesting if a very positive official visit blows him away. Illinois and Wisconsin are two schools that have also received buzz and both will receive official visits before he ends up in Ann Arbor, with the Badgers getting the first crack on June 2. According to Rivals' FutureCast, the Badgers currently have two predictions in favor of Dupree. We get the sense that Dupree isn't as highly considered on the pecking order compared to Tatum.

Micah Kaapana