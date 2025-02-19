Rivals No.1 player Jackson Cantwell visiting Michigan in March

Michigan Football's top target in the 2026 class, the No. 1 player overall, offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell will visit Michigan as part of a three school blitz in the middle of March.

Cantwell recently named his top six schools: Michigan, Missouri, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon.

It has been tough to nail down a favorite in Cantwell's recruitment. With his ties to his home school, Missouri, Georgia and Oregon considered leaders by some, and Michigan making big moves this winter, it appears to be an open race for the top player in the 2026 class.

Cantwell could be looking to narrow his list down again with these unofficials before taking his official visits in the summer.

If Sherrone Moore and Michigan could add Cantwell, it would add to an impressive run by the Wolverines. Michigan added tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood in the 2025 class, a year after signing Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier. It would also be the second consecutive year Michigan landed the consensus top recruit after landing QB Bryce Underwood.



