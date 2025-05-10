By the Numbers: Is Donaven McCulley Ready For #1?

Recruits have already begun scheduling visits to Michigan for the program's season opener vs. New Mexico
Michigan is expected to self-impose a two game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore.
An analysis of why, despite sitting at No. 37 in the 2026 rankings, I'm not worried about Michigan recruiting.
A projection of how Michigan's 2026 High School Recruiting Class will end up looking.
Michigan President Santa Ono is leaving for Florida, ending a tenure marked by strong support for Wolverine athletics.
Recruits have already begun scheduling visits to Michigan for the program's season opener vs. New Mexico
Michigan is expected to self-impose a two game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore.
An analysis of why, despite sitting at No. 37 in the 2026 rankings, I'm not worried about Michigan recruiting.