Hockey star Malcolm Spence commits to Michigan

On Monday morning, Michigan Hockey landed a commitment from elite left-winger Malcolm Spence. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, will be a massive addition to Michigan for this upcoming season.

Spence announced the commitment via an Instagram post on Monday. "GO BLUE," he wrote in the caption.

In three seasons with the Erie Otters of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League), Spence totaled 177 points in 195 regular-season games, including 73 points in 65 regular-season games in the 2024-25 season. During this past season's playoffs, Spence scored four goals and dished out five assists in nine games.

Spence is a projected first-round pick in this summer's NHL Entry Draft, and he will help Michigan greatly upon his arrival in Ann Arbor.