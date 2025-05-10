Michigan's Next 1st-Round EDGE? Carter Meadows Scouting Report

2026 S Jordan Deck discusses his first visit to Michigan and gives outlook on his recruitment heading into OVs
Amari Latimer, a four-star running back with a dream offer list is a recruitment Michigan needs to win.
Recruits have already begun scheduling visits to Michigan for the program's season opener vs. New Mexico
Michigan is expected to self-impose a two game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore.
An analysis of why, despite sitting at No. 37 in the 2026 rankings, I'm not worried about Michigan recruiting.
2026 S Jordan Deck discusses his first visit to Michigan and gives outlook on his recruitment heading into OVs
Amari Latimer, a four-star running back with a dream offer list is a recruitment Michigan needs to win.
Recruits have already begun scheduling visits to Michigan for the program's season opener vs. New Mexico