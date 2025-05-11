Michigan Softball Set for NCAA Tournament, Faces UCF in Opener

The Michigan Wolverines softball team has earned a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after securing its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title. In the championship game, Michigan defeated No. 9 UCLA 2–0, with standout performances from pitchers Lauren Derkowski and Erin Hoehn, and key offensive contributions from Jenissa Conway and Ella Stephenson.

NCAA Regional Matchup

Michigan has been selected to compete in the Austin Regional, where it will face Central Florida (33-22-1) in the opening game. In the other matchup, host (6) Texas (46-10) takes on Eastern Illinois (34-20).

The regional is scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 18, with the games held at McCombs Field in Austin, Texas.

Potential Path to Super Regionals

If Michigan advances, it will face the winner of the Clemson Regional. The Super Regionals are set for May 23–25, and the eight victorious teams will earn a berth in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City beginning May 30.

With a 38–19 overall record, Michigan enters the NCAA Tournament with momentum from its recent conference championship. Under the leadership of head coach Bonnie Tholl, the Wolverines aim to build on their success and make a deep run in the postseason.