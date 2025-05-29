Michigan Football Announces Kickoff Times for Six 2025 Matchups

The Big Ten Conference revealed kickoff times and television designations for six 2025 Michigan football games on Thursday, and the slate features several marquee matchups and historic firsts for the Wolverines.

For the first time in program history, Michigan will open its season with back-to-back night games. The Wolverines begin the 2025 campaign under the lights at the Big House, hosting New Mexico on Saturday, Aug. 30, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC. It marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

One week later, Michigan will travel to Norman for a primetime clash against Oklahoma on Sept. 6, also scheduled for 7:30 p.m., this time on ABC. It will be the Wolverines’ first trip to Oklahoma and just the second all-time meeting between the two storied programs—the first came in the 1976 Orange Bowl.

Michigan returns to Ann Arbor on Sept. 13 to face Central Michigan at noon on Big Ten Network. The matchup will be the fifth in series history, with Michigan having won all four previous meetings—each played at Michigan Stadium.

Big Ten play begins Sept. 20 on the road at Nebraska, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Michigan holds an 8-4-1 all-time edge against the Cornhuskers and has won five of seven matchups since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.

The Wolverines' homecoming game against Wisconsin on Oct. 4 will serve as the annual Maize Out and is slated for either noon or 3:30 p.m. The exact start time and network will be announced closer to game day.

Capping off the early-season TV selections is the most anticipated matchup of the year: “The Game” against Ohio State. As part of the Big Ten’s new media rights agreement, Michigan and Ohio State will once again square off at noon on FOX. The Nov. 29 showdown in Ann Arbor will be the eighth straight meeting between the rivals on FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday.” Michigan has won four straight in the series and leads the all-time rivalry 62-52-6.

Single-game tickets will go on sale from July 8–11, 2025. Due to limited inventory, Michigan Athletics will not offer ticket packs this season.

Confirmed Game Times and TV Networks:

Aug. 30 vs. New Mexico – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 6 at Oklahoma – 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 13 vs. Central Michigan – 12 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 20 at Nebraska – 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Wisconsin – 12 or 3:30 p.m. (TBD)

Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State – 12 p.m. (FOX)