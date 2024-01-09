Michigan Football has ended its season as National Champions. While the celebrations are just getting started, eyes and attention must also now turn to the next season. The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced their roster list for 2024 and seven Michigan players have accepted invites.

Roman Wilson, AJ Barner, LaDarius Henderson, Trevor Keegan, Braiden McGregor, Michael Barrett, and Mike Sainristil have accepted invites to the event. Wilson, Barner, Keegan, and McGregor have an additional year of eligibility remaining if they choose to not enter the NFL Draft.

Under the leadership of Jim Nagy, the Reese's Senior Bowl has become the unofficial kickoff to the NFL Draft season. The multi-day event in Mobile, Alabama, allows prospects to compete in practices in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The players get to meet with NFL decision-makers as well. The week ends with a Senior Bowl game on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Roman Wilson led the Wolverines in receiving in 2023. Wilson was an All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media).

AJ Barner transferred to Michigan from Indiana for the 2023 season and was instrumental to the Michigan run game. Barner was an All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media).

LaDarius Henderson transferred to Michigan from Arizona State for the 2023 season and became the starting left tackle in week 4. Henderson was an All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media).

Trevor Keegan started 37 games at Michigan and was a staple on the best offensive line in the country for the last three years. Keegan was a Three-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2022; second team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2022-23; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021).

Braiden McGregor appeared in 36 games for the Wolverines and shined as a starter this season. McGregor was an All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2023)

Michael Barrett appeared in 64 games for Michigan, a record, and was voted captain in 2023. Barrett was a Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media, 2022-23)

Mike Sainristil did it all in Ann Arbor and became a star of the Michigan defense. Sainristil is a two-time captain. Sainristil was named an All-American (first team) by ESPN, Fox Sports, the Sporting News, second team by Sports Illustrated. Sainristil was an All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023; first team, media, 2023; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2022).