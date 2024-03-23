Advertisement
BREAKING: WR Karmello English no longer with Michigan Football

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Football released its spring roster via MGoBlue Saturday, and Karmello English's name was notably absent. Maize & Blue Review has confirmed with Michigan that English is no longer with the program.

English was part of the 2023 class. A four-star WR from Alabama, English committed to the Wolverines over Kentucky, Auburn, and Alabama.

