BREAKING: WR Karmello English no longer with Michigan Football
Michigan Football released its spring roster via MGoBlue Saturday, and Karmello English's name was notably absent. Maize & Blue Review has confirmed with Michigan that English is no longer with the program.
English was part of the 2023 class. A four-star WR from Alabama, English committed to the Wolverines over Kentucky, Auburn, and Alabama.
Follow M&BR for updates.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram